Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Target Price to $105.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $2.7872 dividend. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 201.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

