Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.75 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.95) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America set a €4.80 ($5.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.55) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €5.80 ($6.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.46) and a 52-week high of €10.21 ($10.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

