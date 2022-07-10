Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DVN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.47.

NYSE DVN opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

