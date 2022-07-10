dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $411,150.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,911.59 or 1.00003406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002666 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,706 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

