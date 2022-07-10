DigitalBits Price Up 91.6% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 91.6% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $68.61 million and $3.00 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00217186 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001088 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00653889 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

