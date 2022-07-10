Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 20.3% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

