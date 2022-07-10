Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.2% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

NYSE OKE opened at $56.82 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

