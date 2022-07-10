Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.9% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

