Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.9% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

