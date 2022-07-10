Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.