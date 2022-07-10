Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Duolingo alerts:

DUOL stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.55.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 73,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.19 per share, with a total value of $6,529,689.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,161,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,013,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,076,044.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 249,844 shares of company stock valued at $20,362,961 and have sold 115,647 shares valued at $11,341,352. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after acquiring an additional 268,908 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.