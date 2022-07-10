Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,247 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $34.85 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APA. Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

