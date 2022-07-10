Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $484.29 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.76.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

