Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

