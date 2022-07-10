Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,828 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for about 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $167.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

