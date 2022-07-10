Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 8,191 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,022 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe stock opened at $389.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

