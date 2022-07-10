Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $76.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.