Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,049 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 86,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $553.71 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.