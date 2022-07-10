Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 143 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EEFT opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.
Euronet Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.