Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 143 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Euronet Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.