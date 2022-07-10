e-Gulden (EFL) Market Cap Reaches $946,807.19

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $946,807.19 and approximately $50.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00255442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002225 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,297 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,140 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

