Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 75 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,191,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after acquiring an additional 138,908 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.07.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.10. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

