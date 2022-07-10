Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.69. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.72.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

