Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $232.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

