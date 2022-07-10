Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,840 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,257. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.