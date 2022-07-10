Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,302.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,092,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.