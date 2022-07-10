Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 1,444 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 251,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 178,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.