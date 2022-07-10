Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $198.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.57. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.