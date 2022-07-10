Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SNA opened at $198.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.57. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
About Snap-on (Get Rating)
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
