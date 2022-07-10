Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 220 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,526.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,227 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.99 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

