Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.64 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

