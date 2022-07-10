easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 725 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.78) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.08) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.69) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.75) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.60) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.15) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 681.81 ($8.26).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 376.40 ($4.56) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 462.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 541.74. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 338.25 ($4.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 949 ($11.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,047.75).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

