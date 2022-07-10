Edgeware (EDG) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $591,849.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,595.26 or 0.99990273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,947,122,918 coins and its circulating supply is 6,308,337,228 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.