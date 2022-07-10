EDUCare Hits One Day Volume of $49,505.00 (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $129,900.12 and approximately $49,505.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,788.79 or 0.99977543 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

