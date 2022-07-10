Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.29. The stock had a trading volume of 751,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,423. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.39. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.76.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.