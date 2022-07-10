Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.76.

NYSE:ELV opened at $484.29 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

About Elevance Health (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

