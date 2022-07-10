Empty Set Dollar Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,117.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $11,117.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.