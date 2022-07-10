Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $62.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of ENTA opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $68,633,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after purchasing an additional 181,517 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $12,428,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

