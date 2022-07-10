Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,948,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,227,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 263,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.