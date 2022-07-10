ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.70 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.70 ($16.35) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.83) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.04) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.23) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.75) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.48 ($11.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.38 ($9.77) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($15.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

