Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.98 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

