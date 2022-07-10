Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

NYSE ENZ opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,182,163 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 178,100 shares of company stock valued at $392,099. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.