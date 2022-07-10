Epiq Partners LLC Buys 900 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. 284,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,405. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.