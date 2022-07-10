Epiq Partners LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 2.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 583,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,179. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

