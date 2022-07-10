Epiq Partners LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II comprises approximately 1.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMEZ stock traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 17.06. 210,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 16.33 and a 200 day moving average of 19.17. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 14.96 and a 52-week high of 29.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

