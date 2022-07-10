Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 7,200 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,681,000 after buying an additional 1,037,465 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,955,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 706,739 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,685,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,397,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KWEB traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,767,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,684,525. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $64.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

