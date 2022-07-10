Epiq Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of DermTech worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DermTech by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DermTech by 4,558.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 610,755 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 447,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $190.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.19. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $39.45.
In other DermTech news, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 20,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at $499,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $23,470. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
DermTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
