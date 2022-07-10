Epiq Partners LLC Takes Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 45,516 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,130. The company has a market cap of $608.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

