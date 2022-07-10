Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.30.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO opened at C$11.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.30.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

About Ero Copper (Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.