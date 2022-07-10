Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 255 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.