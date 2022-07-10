Ethereum Stake Tops One Day Volume of $9.00 (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. Ethereum Stake has a total market cap of $235,177.02 and $9.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Stake has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00005645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00134279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ethereum Stake Coin Profile

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm . Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

Ethereum Stake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Stake directly using U.S. dollars.

