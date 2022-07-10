Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives $101.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.30.

EUXTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euronext to €97.00 ($101.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Euronext from €98.70 ($102.81) to €102.90 ($107.19) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93. Euronext has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

